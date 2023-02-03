The Vice-Chancellor, of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has said that all necessary preparations had been completed, to process waste and produce energy solutions for the University’s power sector.

This is just as he disclosed that during the 36th|37th convocation of the institution commencing from February 7th- February 11th 2033, a total number of 16,581 will be graduated with different degrees and no honorary degree award to any recipient during the convocation

Professor Abbas stated this during a pre-convocation press briefing, saying that the centre for renewable energy had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two companies to collect waste and process it to provide energy solutions to Bayero University Kano and the immediate environment.

According to him, the university would also come up with a blueprint to convert to solar power, to mitigate power crises within the institution before the end of the year.

He further disclosed that the faculty of communication at BUK is the first of its kind in the country, where the MacArthur foundation spent millions of dollars, to set up a digital television and radio station, in addition, to the experienced and dedicated staff that have been trained and retrained media professionals within and outside the country.

Bayero University Kano had continued to attract funding and support from non-governmental organizations from Nigeria and beyond, which includes the Center for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), which attracted a USD 12.8m grant in 2014 and 2019, from the world bank and French development agency, to become a regional centre of excellence.

“In addition to several research and development grants and has established a formidable network of research and development partnerships with several national, regional and international institutions”.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the university had also introduced a student employment scheme in December 2021, where 125 students were paid 15 thousand naira per month for various types of jobs within the University’s environment.

Speaking on another milestone achieved by the institution, Prof. Abbas hinted that, BUK had established a tissue culture lab, to produce species that are close to extinction to make them stronger and produce better yields.

He explained that the latest world universities ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) 2023 placed BUK as number 1 in the north and south, number 4 in Nigeria, and was recently selected as one of seven African universities to host Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology (PASET), doctoral scholars and regional scholarship and innovation fund (RSIF), research and innovation activities.

“BUK has maintained and improved its record of academic excellence, in the last year, all the programs presented by the university from accreditation but regular and professional bodies have received accreditation”.





He stated that 16,581 undergraduate students from 16 faculties, with 285first-class graduates, and 8,777 postgraduates are expected to be awarded degrees, postgraduate diplomas, masters and PhDs during the 36th and 37th combined convocation ceremony of Bayero University Kano.

He, however, hinted that during the convocation,285 of the thefirst-degreee graduands are graduating with first class, while there would be no award of honorary degree, during this year’s convocation to any recipient.

Prof Abbas said that in this combined convocation, a total of 16,581 undergraduate students (7,362 for the 2018 |2019 session;9,219 for 2019|2020)from 16 faculties will be graduating.

According to him, 8777postgraduates students(3,671 for 2018|2019 session;5106 for 2019|2020 session) from the school of postgraduate and the Dangote Business school will be graduating.

Another tradition being sustained in BUK is that all graduands who attend the convocation ceremony would receive their certificates on the day they graduate.

Professor Abbas however hinted that on February 11th 2023, the BUK, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewure 11, the Oba of Benin, would be conceded with the investiture of Chancellorship

Dr Mansur Mukthar (Sarkin Bai Kano) vice president, of country programmes, at the Islamic Development Bank, would deliver a convocation lecture tagged “Financing Education in the post-COVID 19 eras: challenges and opportunities” Prof Abbas said.

Alhaji Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, former pro-chancellor and chairman, of BUK, would be the chairman on the occasion.

Prof Abbas while commenting on why the institution would not give an honorary degree award to the recipient, during this year’s convocation, said, it was especially due to the time factor necessary to go through the lists of potential awardees, that were competent and qualified to be awarded by the Institution have on the ground

He however hinted that there were many reputable and eminent personalities that the institution has in mind to be awarded honorary degrees but not enough time at their disposal to go through the numerous names at their disposal

Prof Abbas, however, disclosed that this does not indicate that in future the Institution would not honour important personalities ” we have a number of them on the list and Insha Allah, this would come up in the next convocation programme.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE