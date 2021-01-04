BUK announces resumption date, cancels 2019/2020 session

The Senate of Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Monday approved the cancellation of 2019/2020 session for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

It could be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on indefinite strike between March 23, 2020, and December 22, exhausting almost nine months of the academic calendar.

This was part of the reasons for the decision arrived at the senate meeting which was presided by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sagir Abbas on Monday.

Following this step, the meeting directed that new academic session will now begin on January 18, 2021, as the first semester, while the second semester will begin May 3, 2021.

Aside from that the postgraduate, the senate approved January 18 as first semester, while the second semester will begin on June 1.

It also granted amnesty for postgraduate students who did not register within the time frame to do so before the session begins.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…