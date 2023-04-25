TO check incessant cases of building collapse across the country, construction experts have advocated hands-on training for architects, builders, engineers, and suppliers in the industry.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos to usher in the 7th International Construction Building Materials and Technologies Exhibition/Ceramics, Bathroom and Kitchen Wares Expo, Chief Executive Officer of Elan Expo Lagos, Jude Chima, said the training would expose participants to the benefits of learning skills such as laser aligner for block setting, use of laser aligners, laser measures and other modern construction technologies.

According to him, the training would be delivered by professionals with extensive experience in the construction industry, giving participants the opportunity to learn from the best.

In addition to the hands-on training on the above skills, he said the forum would provide participants with valuable insights on the application and installation of robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at homes, sustainable building practices, innovative materials and techniques, and the latest trends in architecture and design.

These insights, Chima said would be delivered through a range of workshops, seminars and talks.

“The Expo will also feature a networking event where attendees can meet and connect with other professionals in the industry. This is a great opportunity to make new connections and expand your business network.

“Furthermore, we are excited to announce that the 7th International Build Expo is also partnering with some professional bodies and top-notch media companies to publicise all brands available, using their brand logo on all platforms including the website, and also provide accurate, ethical, and informative content as it regards the construction industry and to connect with potential investors. Our supporters include the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, the Nigerian Institution of Builders, the Nigerian Society of Quantity Surveyors, the Honey Treat Academy, and Engineering Resource.

“In conclusion, the 7th International Build Expo promises to be a fantastic event for anyone interested in the construction industry. The theme for this year’s event is ‘The role of professionals, artisans and government institutions in creating a smart, resilient, mega-city,’ which reflects our commitment to promoting best practices in the industry and you will agree with me that our nation Nigeria currently needs some of this expertise at this time.”

He added that participants would also learn the use of robotic power tools, the use of electronic painting machines, the use of spray gum for paintings, solar panel installations, the assembling of furniture, and smart electrification.

The expo is scheduled to take place from June 6 to 8, 2023, at the prestigious Landmark Centre, Oniru Victoria Island Lagos.





