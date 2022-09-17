Building collapse: Police stop community from burying seven unconscious victims in Jigawa

By Adamu Amadu, Dutse
THE Jigawa state police command has stopped the burial of seven unconscious persons who were victims of a building collapse at Bursali village in Birniwa local government area in the state.

Reports from the state indicated that a hot argument erupted between the police, families of the victims and the community after the victims’ unconscious bodies were retrieved from the site of a collapsed building.

The victims who had been trapped in the collapsed building were being prepared for burial when the police delegation insisted on medical confirmation of their deaths.

The Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, in a statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online,  said “a local mould building collapsed at Bursali and trapped the seven of the occupants.”

According to the statement “on receipt of the report a team of policemen mobilised and rushed to the scene. On arrival, seven were found lifeless and one seriously injured.”

DSP Shi’isu added that the police team advised that the bodies be taken to the hospital but an argument and reign of curses erupted between their relatives and police.

The police team eventually took the victims to Birniwa General Hospital after the arguments.

Shi’isu disclosed that “on the arrival of the hospital, the doctor examined that the said dead people are all alive to the extent that four of them could even talk at the hospital.”


The statement called on the public to always allow security and medical to exhibit their legitimate duties.

