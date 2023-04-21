The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the recent collapse of a building under construction in Banana Island.

The inauguration was conducted by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins in Ikeja on Thursday.

Those in attendance included the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire and General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Funso Elulade.

The committee, headed by a reputable engineer and retired Permanent Secretary, Wasiu Olokunola, has the mandate to determine within two weeks, the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, the appropriateness of the construction work on the site and the culpable parties with regard to the collapse of the 7-floor structure.

The committee is also expected to make recommendations on the remaining three structures under construction within the same vicinity and proffer solutions to building collapse in the state.

Other members of the Committee are Ayo Adediran, a reputable town planning consultant; Aileme Unuigbe, a structural engineer; Arc. Oludayo Uhansohia; Akogun Kola Onadipe, a builder and project management consultant; Kuyebi Ayo Olanrewaju, a developer and Oluyemi Shonubi, a renowned project manager, while Akinyemi Olajunwon Rasaq Mautin will serve as the committee secretary.

Bamgbose-Martins said members of the technical committee were appointed for their good reputations and urged them to provide insights into how such ugly occurrence could be prevented in the state by unravelling the cause of the Banana Island building collapse.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Wasiu Olokunola appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their appointment to the committee and assured that members would justify the honour by doing their utmost best to execute the assignment diligently within the stipulated time.

