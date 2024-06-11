The Iron Rod and Steel Distributors Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) has issued a strong call to action to the government, urging it to crack down on substandard steel producers following a recent building collapse that left five construction workers dead in Obingwu, Ukwa West local government area of Abia State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the national president of the union, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, highlighted that the unchecked proliferation of substandard iron rods and steel products in the market has led to a series of tragic incidents, including the recent collapse in Abia State. He emphasized the need for the government to take decisive action to prevent further loss of lives.

“It is disheartening that the Abia State government has now validated our position that our market is saturated with substandard steel products, with its revelation that preliminary reports have attributed the building collapse to the possible usage of substandard building materials and poor supervision of work at the site,” Awoyale stated.

“We are tired of seeing innocent people, struggling to make ends meet, lose their lives due to the greed and negligence of substandard steel producers. The government must demonstrate true empathy and take concrete steps to address this issue once and for all.”

Awoyale recalled that the union recently alleged complicity between some officials of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and substandard steel producers, undermining the industry’s integrity and compromising consumer safety. The union called for the dissolution of the current management of SON and a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The union reemphasized that a particular steel production company, one of the biggest in Nigeria and owned by foreigners, appointed a former Director General of SON as its Executive Director, leveraging his influence to perpetrate substandard production unchecked.”

“We boldly state that the government is not taking Nigerians’ lives seriously. We exposed how a steel production factory was caught with substandard products by the SON task force. Unfortunately, it was the task force chairman, who wasn’t privy to the operation, defending the suspected company in national dailies, simply because his erstwhile boss at SON heads the company. It is unacceptable!”

“Some of these companies parented by African Steel Mill include Top Steel Company, African Foundries Limited, and Inner Galaxy Steel. Because they were not convicted, smaller companies like Bao-Yao and Hongxing Steel Companies are getting emboldened to engage in substandard production.”

“The substandard goods that were supposed to be melted and used to reproduce standard gauge were left to be circulated. Meanwhile, the SON claimed they were undergoing laboratory tests but couldn’t share any results with the public. Where is operational transparency and accountability?” the statement asked.

“The time for talk is over. We need governmental action, and we need it now. The lives of innocent Nigerians depend on it. If it truly matters to our government, the time to act is now. I wept seeing the lifeless bodies of innocent Nigerians brought out of the building. A careful observation of the collapsed building shows that wires were used in lieu of standard gauge steel. That’s callous!” the statement concluded.