The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has rescued three persons from the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building in Abuja on Monday.

The acting director-general of the department, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that no life was lost to the incident.

Wenegieme explained that the collapsed building was located at number 23 Nkwere Street, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Area 11, Garki in the FCT.

The DG said that the victims had been taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

She said that FEMD received a distress call at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday, through the department’s 112 emergency toll-free number, about the collapse of the building which was undergoing renovation.

She said that it immediately activated the Department of Development Control, FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The acting DG added that CGC Construction company was also activated to provide support, while the Garki Divisional Police Command was already on ground.

She added that other construction workers were outside the building when it collapsed.

“Although no life was lost to the incident, developers and individuals should strictly adhere to building codes at all times and engage only professional builders and engineers.”

“Developers should also carry out integrity tests on existing buildings before carrying out renovations and use only standard building materials,” she said.

Reacting to the development, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Development Control, directed the demolition of the remaining structures and sealed the premises.

Galadima disclosed that the Nigerian Buildings and Roads Research Institute would be engaged to conduct integrity tests on other buildings within the same environment.

ALSO READ: Accident claims life of UNIMAID Professor