Building collapse: COREN inaugurates committee to fish out quacks in Anambra 

Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), has inaugurated a 23-man Regulation Monitoring Committee in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the Committee known as Anambra State Technical/Expatriate Committee is to help curb the menace of building collapse and to detect, and flush out quacks from the engineering profession in the state.

The National Registrar of COREN, Engr. Prof. Adisa Ademola Bello, who performed the inauguration ceremony held in Awka, on Friday, thanked the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for giving the Council the mandate to operate constitutionally in the state.

According to Adisa, who was represented at the inauguration by the Head, Engineering Regulation/Control, Engr. Dayyabu Tijjani, the committee is mandated to also monitor the activities of personnel and players in the Engineering sector across Anambra State.

He charged the committee to be apolitical while discharging their responsibilities.

In his speech, the State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju said the aim of COREN is to ensure that the code engineering practice is effectively implemented in the state.

According to Meju, ”we were having challenges before now. Nobody was taking responsibility for collapse building incidents in the state. Projects were been awarded indiscriminately to those who are not learned engineers. And we have so many unprofessional acts in the state. But now, COREN has come out to take responsibility to ensure that anybody who is given any construction project to do in Anambra State is a COREN certified registered engineer.





“Governor Soludo inaugurated us on the 30th of June 2022 and gave us the power to monitor and ensure that Ndi-Anambra enjoyed the most prosperous and livable state. And that is what we want to do in line with his administration vision.

He warned quacks engineers to pack their loads and leave Anambra State before the Law will catch up with them.

In their separate interview with Tribune Online, the State Deputy Chairman of COREN, Engr Sir. Anieto Cyril Maduka, Head, COREN, State Office, Jam Basil and Chief Inspector of COREN in the State, Hon. Frank Emeka Ofor, said that the new Executive Order signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had given the body the power to chase out quacks from engineering profession, adding that the committee would always visit construction sites to detect unqualified workers in the sites.

They said the new law has empowered them more to chase out quacks from the profession across the state and country at large.

They added that the committee is now an arm of the State Government to regulate and monitor all the infrastructure development in Anambra State.