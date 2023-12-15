Stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime terrain have urged the World Maritime University Alumni Association (WMUAA), Nigerian chapter, to spearhead capacity building in Nigeria’s maritime sector in alignment with the principles of their alma mater, the World Maritime University in Sweden.

The charge was given during the recent inauguration of the Nigeria chapter of the WMU Alumni Association, which also served as the welcome dinner for the WMU graduate set of 2023 and the oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed executives of the Association.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Magdalene Ajani, represented by Hajia Aisha Bisalla, urged the newly appointed executives to prioritise the professionalism instilled by their alma mater and work towards reinforcing best practices in the sector.

She emphasised that the alumni members are not only beneficiaries but also “torchbearers” who would inspire professional excellence within the industry.

During his address at the meeting, Rear Admiral Olugbode, the Special Guest of Honour, provided four cardinal life tips to ensure the success of the alumni body. He advised, “Measure twice, cut once” in policy matters, emphasising the importance of drawing from the experiences of other countries and providing regional examples.

He also stressed the need for intentional efforts, advocating for the sustainable use of oceans through various channels. Olugbode encouraged continuous learning and the importance of seeking mentorship, as well as mentoring others, to ensure a succession plan for leadership.

Olugbode stated that with such a knowledge-sharing drive, the alumni body can cultivate a new generation of leaders equipped to advance the cause of Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The President of the World Maritime University, Mr. Max Mejia, commended the alumni body in Nigeria for establishing the association and encouraged them to embrace lifelong learning.

In his address, Mr. Lawrence Chukwu, the President of the WMU Alumni Association, Nigeria chapter, stated that the association was formed as a platform for collaboration, sharing industry best practices, and driving conversations for maritime capacity development in Nigeria.

