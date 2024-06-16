Ahead of the 2027 elections, stakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with building trust and confidence among Nigerians through early engagement and sensitisation with grassroots communities.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, District Head of Maisandari, Abba Bukar, emphasised the need for INEC to start early preparations to ensure peaceful and acceptable elections.

The meeting, themed “Peacebuilding, Climate Resilience, and Indigenous Strategies,” brought together diverse stakeholders to reflect on past election outcomes and advocate for sustainable peace and strengthened democracy.

Senior Programme Officer of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Borno State, Mohammed Bukar, explained the importance of early preparation and increased sensitisation on voter education and the Electoral Act 2022.

Also speaking, the Consortium Manager of SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria has called on INEC to use community-driven approaches to ensure participatory, inclusive, and peaceful elections.

However, the stakeholders urged INEC to review its operations and the National Assembly to complete the amendment of the Electoral Act and the review of the Constitution at least two years before the general election.

They expressed commitment to working with relevant authorities to incorporate the recommendations from the town hall meeting into efforts to strengthen electoral processes and promote sustainable peace and democracy.

The project was funded by the European Union and implemented by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance Programme in Nigeria (EU SDGN II) in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages.

