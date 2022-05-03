Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi will usher in fresh hope for Kanu’s release, Igbo presidency ― Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide have maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day working visit to Ebonyi State will kick-start the process that will release Nnamdi Kanu and attainment of President of Igbo extraction.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen at the end of their general meeting held in Abakaliki.

He however called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other Biafra agitators to hold their peace and remain loyal to the procedure that will help them achieve the release of their leader.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has given assurances of peace and security ahead of the planned presidential visit to Ebonyi State.

“This is part of the resolutions reached at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders council meeting held in Abakiliki on Tuesday 3rd May 2022.

“For translucence and clarity of purpose, President Muhammadu Buhari has been fair to Ndigbo with federal projects irrespective of the fact that his party’s declined fortunes and acceptance in 2015 and 2019 elections in the southeast, but the Chairman of Southeast Governors and Ebonyi Governor, Engr Dave Nweze Umahi has brought good tidings and paid huge sacrifices for Ndigbo to access the presidency and attract federal government’s projects and attention to the southeast zone.





“The Elders council was presided over by Prince Dr Richard Ozobu insisted that this is the best opportunity for Igbo leaders with the southeast Governors to dialogue with President Buhari over the release of the Ipob leader Mazi Nnamdi Kalu.

“Ndigbo expectations are that such windows of opportunities must be fully utilized for positive results as President Buhari will be received warmly by Ndigbo, this will be one of the most remarkable visits of Mr President to the southeast, as we except that the President’s two days working visit to Ebonyi state will change the narratives that Buhari loves Ndigbo, and he will prove it by kick-starting the process that will release Nnamdi Kanu”.

“IPOB and other Biafra Agitators should hold their peace and remain loyal to the procedure that will help them achieve the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari’s visit will usher in fresh hopes of having a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are conscious of the fact that IPOB is cognizant of the process of releasing their leader is ongoing, and their proper attitudes and conduct are expected to solidify the process of Kanu’s release.

“We are welcoming President Buhari with an open mind and wish him a pleasant stay in Ebonyi State.”