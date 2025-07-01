Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, to unveil memoir

Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, will officially present his memoir to the public on 9 July.

The book, titled According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson Experience, will be unveiled at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

At a press conference ahead of the public presentation, Mallam Garba Shehu disclosed that the book chronicles his six-month stint as media aide to Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency, and his eight years under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The former presidential spokesperson said his memoir will serve as a “guidebook for students who aspire to a career in journalism and public relations.”

“It details what the Buhari administration did in eight years. It provides an unbiased account of one of the political figures in Nigeria today.”

Mallam Garba Shehu, who enumerated the achievements of the Buhari administration in the provision of social infrastructure, growth of the economy, and transparency in the operations of public funds, declared that Buhari was a leader who wanted his deeds to speak for him.

“His government made sincere efforts to improve the quality of life of the poor, farmers, youths, and women, as well as small businesses and traders.

“Under him, Nigeria witnessed an unprecedented transformation in infrastructure, poverty alleviation, and public welfare, which deserves to be etched in golden letters.

“Along with strengthening the country’s security, President Buhari also enhanced the nation’s stature abroad.

“His government brought a new culture into government—a culture of personal integrity—and set new benchmarks in transparency with the institution of the Treasury Single Account, Tax Identification Number (TIN), BVN, IPPIS, Whistleblower policy, the use of the NIN, and various other transparency-enhancing schemes.”

Mallam Garba Shehu, who said his boss was a “victim of the tyranny of expectations,” declared that the greatest challenge President Buhari faced was a perception challenge.

“The President saw himself painstakingly pushing for a major image makeover for Nigeria through various initiatives, but the view of critics was that he was not going as fast as he ought to. Buhari was a victim of the tyranny of high expectations.

“The government’s handling of several issues came under severe criticism—naturally among the opposition and netizens—primarily because of these high expectations they had of the President.

“The approach of the government was to take these criticisms in the right spirit and address the challenges that they presented in as polite a manner as possible.”

Responding to the allegation by former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, that the unrestrained printing of the naira under the guise of Ways and Means by the Central Bank of Nigeria hampered the economy, the former presidential spokesperson declared that Ways and Means was not peculiar to Nigeria, as it was adopted by several nations to bail themselves out of recession.

He said the condemnation of the former President by Oshiomhole was misplaced.

He said, “I don’t want to get into Oshiomhole’s problem. You know he is a fighter. I am not an economist. However, from my superficial knowledge, during and after COVID, every nation went into recession except China. Every nation printed money. To the glory of God, Nigeria was one of those that survived the recession. We should ask economists; they know what happened during and after COVID.

“Buhari left with his integrity intact. I slept very soundly during his administration. No journalist asked me questions on stolen money under Buhari.”

“Let me not pre-empt the content of the book. As I said, this book is about what he did—even what he ate or wore—including gifts he collected and rejected. Nobody can say they gave a bribe to Buhari. As a person, he was above all of that. Nigerians will know in due course, with time and patience, if Buhari did his best for the country. History will vindicate him.”

