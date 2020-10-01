(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We need to appropriately chart where we need to go and how to get there together

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his Independence Day speech on Thursday, spoke on the need for Nigerians to appropriately chart the way where they all need to go and how to get there together.

According to the president: “Upon attaining independence, Nigeria’s growth trajectory was anchored on policies and programmes that positively impacted on all sectors of the economy. However, this journey was cut short by the 30-months of civil war.

“We came out of the civil war with a focus on reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation that enabled the country to put in place world class development structures and a strengthened public service that well served the government. This positive trajectory continued with a return to democratic government which was truncated by another round of military rule.

“For a cumulative 29 of our 60 years existence as a nation, we have been under military rule.

“My summary of our journey so far as a nation is necessary to appropriately chart where we need to go and how to get there together.”