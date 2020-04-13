(BUHARI’S SPEECH): I’ve directed ministers to work on how COVID-19 will have minimal effect on economy, farming season

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast, said he had directed some ministers to work on ways of ensuring that the economy functions well during the coronavirus while also ensuring that its effect on this year’s farming season is minimised.

“To ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a “Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19”

“The ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate.

“I am also directing the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the National Security Adviser, the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council and the Chairman, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on our 2020 farming season is minimised.”

