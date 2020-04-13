(BUHARI’S SPEECH): I have directed that social investment programme be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his nationwide broadcast, announced that he had directed the register for the social investment programme be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households so that more households will enjoy from the palliatives.

According to the president: “In the past two weeks, we announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers to ease the pains of our restrictive policies during this difficult time. These palliatives will be sustained.

“I have also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks. This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programmes. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week.

“In the coming weeks, I want to assure you that the Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force, will do whatever it takes to support you in this very difficult period. I have no doubt that working together and carefully following the rules, we shall get over this pandemic.

“I must also thank the legislative arm of government for all their support and donations in this very difficult period. This collaboration is critical tone short and long-term success of all the measures that we have instituted in response to the pandemic.”