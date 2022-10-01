(Buhari’s speech): Elections conducted in the past two years have shown high degree of transparency, credibility

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary, said various elections conducted in the past two years have shown high degree of credibility, transparency and freedom of choice.

According to the president: “You would all agree that the recent elections in the past two years in some states (notably Anambra, Ekiti and Osun) and a few federal constituencies have shown a high degree of credibility, transparency and freedom of choice with the people’s votes actually counting.

“This I promise would be improved upon as we move towards the 2023 General Elections.