Buhari’s passing monumental loss to Nigeria, Africa — Prof Gwarzo

Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American Universities in Nigeria and Niger, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss not only to the nation but to the African continent as well.

Professor Gwarzo noted that while Buhari’s leadership was often debated, it was characterised by deep personal sacrifice and a commitment to national unity.

He stated, “President Muhammadu Buhari was not just a leader; he was a symbol of dedication, simplicity, and unwavering patriotism. He loved Nigeria deeply and served her with every ounce of strength throughout his life.”

Making this in a solemn message, Prof. Gwarzo paid glowing tribute to the late leader, recalling his legacy of discipline, integrity, and national service that defined both his military and democratic leadership.

In moments like this, we are reminded that true leadership lies in serving with humility and living for something greater than oneself. That is what Buhari did, and his memory will inspire generations to come,” he added.

President Buhari’s journey from the battlefield to the ballot box reflected his resilience and deep sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people,” he said. “His passing marks the end of an era, but his principles and modest lifestyle will remain etched in our national memory.”

He, therefore, added that “As Nigeria and the global community continue to send in tributes, Buhari’s legacy as a soldier, a statesman, and a servant of the people continues to resonate across political and generational lines. His life story, shaped by duty and devotion, remains a cornerstone in the chronicle of Nigeria’s post-independence evolution.

Professor Gwarzo also extended prayers to the Buhari family, the people of Daura, and the entire nation, urging Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of selflessness, integrity, and discipline that the late leader stood for.

