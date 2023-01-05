Buhari’s minister hands over basketball court to LAUTECH

The saying ‘charity begins at home’ is not far-fetched from the gestures of…

The saying ‘charity begins at home’ is not far-fetched from the gestures of Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare who deem it fit to give back to his community.

This time around, the Sports Minister will hand over a newly constructed Basketball Court which he financed to the stakeholders of the game, come Saturday 7th January 2022.

Notable dignitaries to grace the handing over occasion are Nigeria Olympic Committee President Engr. Habu Gumel, former D’Tigress Captain and Olumide Oyedeji.

It be recalled that the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland in his kindness donated computers to the LAUTECH ICT Department and has facilitated numerous impactful projects and programmes, such as the 1.3 billion Ecological Fund Project, 475 million Ultramodern Sports Complex at Ikoyi-Ile, Youth/Sports Development Centre, 100 million renovations of National Youth Development Centre for the take-off of Ayede Polytechnic.

Other projects include the roofing of Soun Stadium Pavilion, training of youths in Agro-processing, Fishery, Piggery, Pastry, Digital Marketing, Cash grants, 80 beds capacity Federal Hospital Pakiotan, Work Experience Program (WEP), so also the Ọba Adeyemi Mini Stadium in Oyo town, where a heap/dumping site was turned into a mini sports stadium by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.