Buhari’s life full of service for Nigerian project — Afe Babalola

Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola has described the life and times of former president Muhammadu Buhari as one committed to the unity and progress of the country.

Babalola in a statement released on Tuesday expressing his condolences on the death of the former president, said that Nigeria has lost one of its illustrious, patriotic, and statesmen in Buhari.

The nonagenarian in the state titled, Exit of a Titan’ said, “With his departure, Nigeria has lost one of her most illustrious sons, a patriot of the rarest breed, a soldier of Spartan discipline, and a statesman of remarkable moral conviction. His life was a long journey of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to the Nigerian project.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served this nation at critical junctures in our history. As Military Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985, he confronted head-on the culture of lawlessness and indiscipline that had begun to eat deep into the fabric of our national life.

“One of his most notable and enduring legacies from that era was the introduction of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), a nationwide campaign aimed at instilling civic responsibility, orderliness, punctuality, and respect for public property and institutions in the psyche of the populace. It was a policy borne out of his firm belief that no meaningful development could occur without discipline as a national ethos.

“President Buhari was not perfect, no leader is, but what stood him out was the clarity of his intentions and the sincerity of his convictions. He was a nationalist in word and deed, whose life was lived in steadfast commitment to the unity, security, and moral compass of our great nation.

“To his beloved wife, children, and the entire Buhari family, as we mourn the loss of this rare gem, a guardian of principle, a voice of morality and a symbol of sacrifice, I extend my deepest condolences. May the Almighty comfort and strengthen you all. To the government and good people of Katsina, especially the Daura Emirate, I commiserate with you on the loss of your illustrious son.“