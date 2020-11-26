Buhari’s govt inherited empty treasury ― Senate President 

Five years after the exit of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), chieftains of the All Progressives Congress continue to blame the erstwhile ruling party for the poor state of the economy.

Speaking at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the immediate past administration under Dr Goodluck Jonathan left an empty treasury for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Lawan who said President Buhari remained committed to sound economic policies that will promote economic growth and development asked Nigerians to be patient as he insisted that there was no magic to be performed in the face of dwindling revenue earnings.

He said: “We came in 2015, we inherited everything but poor governance. But thank God the president came with a determination and focus to ensure that this country works for the citizens of this country that government resources are prudent, efficiently and economically applied for the benefit of the people.

“Though we inherited an empty treasury, the price of crude went down so badly, yet, the little resources we started with provided a lot more of infrastructure, of services to the people of this country.

“So, any right-thinking politician, when you see prudence when you see integrity and sincerity when you see purposeful leadership, the best thing is not to be left alone. Is for you to join forces with said leadership for the benefit of people you represent or you lead.

“We had our good days in revenue, but those days were bad days in performance. Now it is reverse, our revenue are so low, in fact it has not been this bad and yet infrastructural development in Nigeria is unprecedented. With so little, we now have infrastructure sites from the East to the west, from the North to the South.”

Senator Lawan who came to the APC secretariat alongside the new entrant to the party and senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, commended the latter for his boldness to dump the PDP.

He expressed the hope that APC would win the governorship election in the North East state in 2019.

“We want to commend our brother, Senator Abbo for taking the right decision at the right time. Nigerians need every hand on deck. This ship is going to reach the final destination by the grace of God.

“We will continue to be committed to making Nigeria better irrespective of the resources available to us.

“Yesterday, our brother, our colleague, the youngest senator in the current dispensation, having consulted very widely with his people at home decided to leave the PDP for the APC.

“This is what we expect from leaders, when you see a government trying very hard with so little to ensure development in our country, in our communities and societies, the best thing to do is to be part of that effort and that is patriotism.