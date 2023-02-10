Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Nigerian Government on Friday commiserated with the Government of Turkey over the devastating earthquake which occurred in the country on Monday.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who paid a condolence visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar on behalf of the Federal Government, described the earthquake and its aftermath as devastating. She prayed for God’s strength in their trying time.

“We received with sadness, the news of the devastating earthquake in your country. On behalf of the Federal government, we are here to commiserate with you in this trying time.

“It is a natural disaster and unforeseen. We pray that families of the victims affected by the earthquake and especially those of the dead will find the strength to bear the loss. This is very sad and devastating.

“The President, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences and prayers at this time. Once again, accept our condolences as we pray for the peaceful repose of lives lost in the disaster.”

Responding, the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, appreciated the government of Nigeria and the Minister for their condolences and prayed for continued peaceful collaboration between the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Ahmed Mustapha Habib and the Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs Group Captain Shehu Sadique were among those who accompanied the Minister on the condolence visit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge

A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…





MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…

INEC appeals against Osun election petition tribunal judgement on 44 grounds

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds…

Scout reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Mbappe in 2013

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2013, a former member of the club’s scouting team has revealed…

EDITORIAL: The increasing diphtheria deaths

AMID the raging protests over scarce naira notes and fuel and as political campaigns dominate the public space, Nigerians may be ignoring a dangerous killer in town: diphtheria…