Buhari’s five years wasteful, his govt has taken Nigeria back by 60 years, says PDP

The five years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari have been described as wasteful, sinking the nation in debt.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its verdict on the government was that the party has taken Nigeria 60 years backward.

The PDP maintained that the government has turned Nigeria into a wasteland, shattered national dreams and crushed the hope of citizens while setting the nation backward.

The party at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday said that May 29, formerly democracy day now changed to June 12 under President Buhari, has become synonymous with the enthronement of incompetence, insensitive leadership, endemic corruption in high places and governance by propaganda and false performance claims.

PDP at the briefing addressed by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that the APC administration has reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP for which May 29 was always celebrated and left the country dejected and despondent.

Ologbodiyan said under President Buhari, May 29 has become a day of grieving for Nigerians, a day of commemoration of failed promises, reversal of gains achieved by past leaders and retrogression in the body polity as a nation.

PDP spokesman said more importantly, the Buhari administration has failed woefully in its three major governance planks of provision of security, economic recovery and fight against corruption and “ruined our productive sector, frustrated our farmers, manufacturers and small scale entrepreneurs, devalued our naira, wrecked employment opportunities for our youth, turned our once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world while accumulating huge foreign debts for this generation and the unborn.

“In the last five years, corruption has also worsened in government circle as shown in Transparency International (TI)’s corruption perception index. Federal Government agencies such as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) among others, have been opened up for pillaging by the cabal in the Presidency and the APC.

“It is distressing that instead of heeding wise counsel to accept failure and avoid making false performance claims, the Buhari Presidency just yesterday, released a list of recycled fictitious achievements, including very insensitive claim of having rooted out bandits; even as marauders were pillaging communities and killing our compatriots in Sokoto and other states, particularly in the Northwest,” the party said.

