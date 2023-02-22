Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The Nigerian Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari have touched the lives of ordinary Nigerians in all the facets of lives.

Osinbajo stated this at the unveiling of the Programme, ‘Preserving PMB Legacy, held at the Banquet Hall, State House and organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Furthermore, the Vice President said “hearing from citizens themselves; the petty trader who was able to expand her business because of TraderMoni; the unemployed graduate who benefitting from the N-Power programme discovers a new and profitable path; in addition we see and hear recorded for history, the passengers who could not hide their excitement at the seamless operation of the modern railway system or the state-of-the-art airport terminals; and the President of the rice farmers association who told us how rice production in the country has increased exponentially under the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

“These are real people provided with a springboard to do more for themselves and for their communities; real people inspired to hope and believe that Nigeria can be positively transformed in our lifetime”.

Professor Osinbajo said aside from the ultimate usefulness of this work as an anthology of the life and times of the Buhari administration, it is also a fascinating account of unfolding facts and stories of some of the most intriguing events in contemporary Nigeria.

He said it is the desire of every elected government that the unfinished business of its administration finds continuity and fulfillment in subsequent governments.

“I believe I speak the mind of the President when I say that our administration considers it a privilege and an honour to serve the people of our great nation as we have done in the last 8 years.

“These accomplishments are the hard-won dividends of the social contract we entered into with the Nigerian people when we came into office in 2015.

“Still, time and history will no doubt speak more eloquently of our stewardship. But for now we can confidently say that we have given of as much as we could.

“Life, for the living, also offers a continuum, such that even when we are no longer in office, we can and must continue to pursue the fulfilment of our country’s great promise and potential wherever we find ourselves”, he added.





In his remarks, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Scorecard Series provided a counter to the choreographed pushback by the opposition and the naysayers, who contend – because of

‘bad belle’ – that the Buhari Administration has achieved nothing.

The Minister said the programme also provided campaign materials for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the run-up to the 2023 General elections.

“We are here to launch today – the

Documentary, Testimony Series, Compendium and Legacy Portal – we expect the same level of success.

“This is because we will also ensure a massive play for the documentary, the teaser of which you will soon watch; Ditto the Testimony Series, which will also play shortly. We will widely circulate both the hardcopy and the e-copy of the Compendium, and also publicise the Legacy Portal, www.pmbscorecard.gov.ng, the electronic repository of all the achievements”.

“We have now shown that not only do we have a lot to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice! We also went beyond the moment by

creating the Legacy Portal which, as I said earlier, is an electronic storehouse of the achievements. This is unprecedented in the history of our country”, he stated.

Mohammed revealed that after the elections, they intend to take the scorecard

presentations of the three remaining Ministers: Education, Labour and

Employment as well as Special Duties.