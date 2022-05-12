Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ngige to meet ASUU today

THE Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, alongside the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will today meet the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as all other registered trade unions in Nigerian universities. 

In an invitation message to the media, the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, noted that Gambari will chair the meeting scheduled to hold at 4.00 p.m. at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja. 

Others to be present at the meeting are identified interest groups and civil societies. 

“The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will host a tripartite-plus meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other registered Trade Unions in Nigerian universities, as well as identified interest groups and civil societies, on the ongoing industrial actions by the trade unions. 

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Agboola Gambari, will chair the meeting,” the statement added. 

ASUU had, at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, on Monday, extended its strike by another three months to enable the government to address its demands.

