(Buhari’s broadcast): Our poverty alleviation intervention to Nigerians through National Social Investment Programme is yielding benefits

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the government’s intervention in alleviating poverty in the country through the National Social Investment Programme is yielding benefits.

He said this in his nationwide broadcast to mark the 62nd Independence Day anniversary on Saturday, adding that there is hardly any ward, village or local government in Nigeria that had not benefitted from the programme.

The president said: “​I am pleased to inform my fellow citizens that besides our emphasis on infrastructural development with its attendant opportunities for job creation, employment generation and subsequent poverty reduction, our focused intervention directly to Nigerians through the National Social Investment Programme is also yielding benefits.