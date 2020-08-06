Buhari’s assent awaited on executive order to protect telecoms infrastructure ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said the draft document on the Executive Order protecting Telecommunications Infrastructure across the country has been reviewed by the relevant authorities and is awaiting presidential assent.

The Minister disclosed this during his keynote address at a virtual sectoral forum, organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The forum themed: Meeting the interests of Government, Consumers and Telecoms and ICT Companies in the era of COVID-19 and post COVID-19 pandemic for digital economy development, was aimed at finding a mutually beneficial common ground for every interest in the sector.

Dr Pantami, who noted that the“protection of the rights of citizens and consumers was of utmost priority to the government especially those who are struggling, further disclosed that “the Ministry is currently working on a policy that will reinforce existing Executive Orders 003 and 005 to ensure that priority is given to indigenous manpower and expertise.

“In the Ministry, we always try to strike a balance by protecting the interest of consumers and citizens on one hand and the telecoms companies on the other.”

In order to create an enabling environment for both investors and consumers, the Federal Government has intervened by enacting policies to protect telecommunications infrastructure, review the cost of Right of Way (RoW) to the barest minimum and also put measures in place to eradicate illegal or multiple taxations.

In his response, the President of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, commended the Minister for his interventions in every issue that has hitherto plagued and constituted a setback to the sector.

He expressed optimism that with Pantami’s interventions and support, the challenges of Quality of Service, price of data and broadband penetration will improve considerably.

He, however, pledged the association’s support to the initiatives and strategies of the Honourable Minister in ensuring that the industry operates in line with global best practice.

