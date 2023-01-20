Buhari’s 2-day official visit will be festival of project commissioning ― Lagos govt

The Lagos State government has disclosed its readiness to host President Muhammadu Buhari on a 2-day official visit to the state on Monday for the commissioning of five key projects, including the multi-billion naira Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill – adjudged as one of the largest in the world; the 18.75-kilometre 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway and two others.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this known on Friday at a media briefing which took place at Bagauda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, listing the other projects to include the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the iconic Lagos Blue Line Rail.

Omotoso, who spoke alongside the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, among others, said the 2-day visit, tagged: “A Festival of Project Commissioning,” would be the first official visit of Mr President to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat in May 2019.

“I bring you greetings from Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has asked us to be here this morning for one purpose – to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari will be on a two-day working visit to our dear State. As you are well aware, this will be Mr President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat in May 2019.

“Although Mr Governor has hosted the President during some of his visits to Lagos, next week’s visit by President Muhammadu Buhari will be one with a difference. It is a visit where Mr President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand and commission the life-changing and people-oriented projects undertaken by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.

“The projects are the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a symbol of a good working relationship between the public and private sectors; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world; the 18.75-kilometre 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.

“Mr President will be commissioning also a private sector project, MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa.

“To this end, we have tagged President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning,'” the commissioner stated.

According to Omotoso, President Buhari is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Monday, 23rd of January via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Sanwo-Olu some top government officials and dignitaries, saying there would be a short ceremony, which would include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest, after which the state governor would lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port to officially commissioned the multi-million project, “the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Mr President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top Government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr Governor and other guests,” Omotoso said.





He said the president, thereafter the exercise, drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, saying that Buhari would take a tour of the Rice Mill, which he described as “a solid testimony to the Lagos State Government’s readiness to bridge the deficit in local rice production.”

“We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday 23rd during the State banquet being organized in honour of our guest. Mr Governor and his spouse, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one for Mr President and all the invited guests,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Omotoso said President Buhari will on day 2 of his visits commission the MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa on Tuesday 24th January, and thereafter move to Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning.

“After that, Mr President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, and depart Lagos,” he stated.

