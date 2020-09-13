Buhari writes, commends Mustapha on ministerial retreat

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a personal letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to commend him for organizing a successful Ministers’ Retreat for performance evaluation.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday said in the letter personally signed by the president, he said he was “very impressed” with the SGF’s performance at the retreat.

He praised Mustapha “organizational competence and a comprehensive speech delivered on the beginning of the second day of the retreat.”

The statement brought excerpts from the letter, in which President Buhari said: “I am writing to personally recognise your competence and commend the way you organised and led the Ministers’ Retreat.

“The intellectual inputs by the panel, chaired by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed were remarkable.

“The benefits derived from the committees discussions were enormous and the added values to the Ministers’ and Permanent Secretaries’ experiences very much appreciated.

“Your comprehensive speech at the beginning of the second day of the retreat proved your capacity and experience. For those of us who missed the first day of the retreat, the speech adequately prepared us for the second and final day of the occasion.

“I am happy to write this short letter of appreciation to you because I am very impressed with your performance at the retreat.”

