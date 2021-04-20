Buhari, worshippers hold annual Ramadan Tafsir at State House Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined Muslim faithful in the State House mosque for the Ramadan Tafsir (explanation of the Qur’an).

The president, who was accompanied by personal aides, was attending the Tafsir for the first time in two years following the closure of the mosque throughout the Ramadan last year due to the restrictions in public gatherings put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

In a sermon before the commencement of the exercise, the Chief Imam of the Villa, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, lamented that groups and individuals had been spreading concocted and senseless stories regarding COVID-19, misleading a large number of people.

He called the epidemic “a trial from the Almighty as well as a leveller and equalizer of humanity.”

The Chief Imam urged Nigerians to continue to observe the regulations put in place by the relevant authorities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the president returned from a two-week trip to the United Kingdom on Thursday.

