Buhari wishes Nigerian Winter Olympics athletes success

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of all Nigerians, wished the nation’s athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games success at the competition.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Tuesday, the president expressed confidence that Nigerian athletes participating in different events will excel at the competition, surpassing the previous record in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018, when the nation competed for the first time.

The statement said while recognizing that the Olympic Games is a platform for closer friendship and cooperation between countries, President Buhari hoped that all athletes, in the pursuit of their Olympic dream, would promote the core values of the Games: excellence, friendship and respect.

The President congratulated China on hosting the Winter Olympics, lauding Beijing for making history as the first “dual Olympic city” in the world’s Olympic history, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

The statement said as a friendly and brotherly country to Nigeria, President Buhari affirmed the support of the Nigerian government and its people to China.

He expressed the belief that with China’s rich experience in organising international events, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with the slogan “Together for a Shared Future”, will be delivered as a splendid, exceptional and extraordinary Olympic event for the world.

