Buhari will spare no expense to end insecurity― National Security Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his commitment to end the insecurity in parts of the country by deploying resources necessary to tackle the menace.

He gave this assertion at the meeting of the National Security Council he presided over at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babangana Monguno, disclosed the president’s disposition while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, saying that the council received a comprehensive brief by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of presidential Taskforce in COVID-19.

He said the brief included the gains made so far, areas of concern, areas which need to be addressed as well as making projections for the next couple of weeks.

Monguno said the brief highlighted the current situation in areas that need urgent attention and possible solutions.

Also speaking on his submission to the council, the NSA said it centred on the insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry and emergence of new groups, as well as kidnappings which have been on the increase in recent times.

He stated: “I, as the national security adviser, presented a couple of memos to the council in relation to the current security challenges faced by Nigeria and of course these are issues that revolve around the insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide.

“I also highlighted other issues that are related to the problems of kidnapping which we noticed has been on the increase in recent times. But the most important thing is that I stressed to the council that there is a need for collective action not just for the security agencies but by all ministries, departments and agencies of governments, civil societies organizations and all non-governmental Organisations within Nigeria.

We, of course, know that we are all firmly within the cross heirs of all kinds of criminal elements trying to undermine national security.

“Mr President noted all the issues raised and of course in due time he will be able to address these issues.

“Arising from this meeting, I will like to assure all Nigerians that Mr President is fully on board, he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

“He is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring to a quick end to all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today’s meeting.

“Mr President’s reassurance that issues are being addressed and that he will redouble his effort in ensuring that the primary responsibility of government which is to ensure the safety of lives and property is realized.”

