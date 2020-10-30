Buhari welcomes international partnerships to accelerate development

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to work with an international think-tank group and investment promoter, Horasis Global Visions Community, to find solutions to challenges facing the country, its government and corporate entities.

He gave this position on Friday in Abuja while speaking at a virtual meeting with the members of the Visions Community led by its founder and chairman, Dr Frank-Jürgen Richter, cross-sectional representatives of State Governors and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted President Buhari as saying:

”I am excited about the work that Horasis has been engaged in since it was founded in 2005.

”As a platform for frank discussions and generation of multidisciplinary ideas for the resolution of multi-faceted challenges facing mankind, the work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted more positively.”

The statement informed that President Buhari accepted the request of the global think tank to create its African hub in Nigeria, commending their vision for expanded manufacturing through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to make the country a major beneficiary of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACTFA) coming into effect next year.

He further said: ”It is my hope that many corporate organizations in Nigeria will be drawn into the mainstream discussion around several challenges facing Nigeria and indeed the rest of Africa.”

President Buhari expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the proposed annual Africa Summits of the organization, with Nigeria hosting, in the strong belief that Nigeria will fully benefit from the meetings.

In his remark, the Chairman of the group, Frank-Jürgen Richter, commended Nigeria’s economic growth in the last few years and gave strong assurances that the Africa Summits with Nigeria as the hub will bring the benefits of increased FDI.

According to the statement, other speakers at the meeting, including the Chairman of the Horasis Visions Community in Nigeria and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof Shamsudeen Usman, the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, expressed excitement about the good prospects of increased manufacturing through FDI to give a competitive advantage to Nigeria in view of the ACFTA.

