Buhari welcomes defecting senate deputy minority leader to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, at the presidential villa, Abuja, received Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who defected to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District, was led to the president’s office by the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

President Buhari welcomed the lawmaker into the ruling party.

Giving reasons for dumping the PDP, Bwacha told journalists that he made the move because of his perception that the APC will provide him with a level playing field.

According to him, another motivation was that the Buhari administration had touched the lives of the people of his senatorial district.

He said: “I choose the APC because I know from the home front that is where there will be a level playing ground, number one. Then number two, the Ibi Bridge, which had been awarded and work is ongoing, was awarded under President Muhammadu Buhari. Nobody from my senatorial district is not happy about this project, because this has been our cry since the colonial days.

“Also, under his watch, the Kashimbila Dam project had been completed. So, I had to answer the calls of my constituents to join this party and redefine the narrative in Taraba State and restore its lost glory.

“Going forward, I am calling on all and sundry to join forces together so that we can build a better Taraba, where governance will be seen as the hope of the people and where development of infrastructure will be a key priority.”

In his remarks to journalists, the Chairman of the APC’s National Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Buni, said the party thought it was necessary to show him to the president because of his position in the legislature.

He stated: “We just brought in our newest member of the party, the All Progressives Congress, the person of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, for Mr President to formally receive him into the party, and that is what we have just done.

Asked how the President received Bwacha, Buni said “he was happy and delighted. You know, a ranking Senator like Senator Emmanuel Bwacha joining APC from Taraba, you know, it speaks for itself.”

Buhari welcomes defecting senate deputy minority leader to APC