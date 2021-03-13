Buhari warns bandits targeting schools, says Nigeria won’t allow them to destroy school system

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

The president said this through a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, following the latest abduction of 39 students of a school in Kaduna State.

President Buhari, in the statement, commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members but urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

The president also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defence and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of the Kaduna incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.