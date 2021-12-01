Buhari wants unhealthy competition between Nigerians, South Africans stopped

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a stronger emphasis on people-to-people relations between South Africa and Nigeria to evolve a bond that will be of benefit to both countries and the entire African continent.

Speaking while hosting his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, he reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to improving a “special relationship” with South Africa, which will translate into gains for the continent, particularly in education, science, trade and investment, tourism and security.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the president who made his remark at the opening of the 10th Session of Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in his office, stated: “Mr President, permit me to state that some of the challenges identified during the last Bi-National Commission (BNC) have not been completely addressed.

“We need to ensure that our people-to-people relations are enhanced to a point where there would be no need for unhealthy competition.

“In this regard, we need improvement in educational and scientific cooperation, mines and energy resources, transport and aviation, tourism, youth exchange programmes, trade and investment and military cooperation, to mention but a few.”

Buhari told ministers and government delegates of both countries that a strong bond of brotherhood between Nigeria and South Africa would be of great benefit to Africa as a catalyst for economic, technological, social and cultural development and as a force for peace and security on the continent.

He added: “Let me at this point re-iterate my commitment to ensuring that the special relationship between our two countries is continually strengthened.’’

The president said it was fulfilling that despite all the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the BNC was still holding on schedule, adding: “It is also gratifying to observe that this has been brought about by the dogged commitment of senior officials from our countries.

“More importantly, it is gratifying to note that despite the pandemic, our timelines for implementing some decisions of the 9th BNC have been met. Similarly, discussions are ongoing on new and important areas of cooperation between our two countries.

“I must commend the Honourable Ministers and senior officials of both our governments for their sustained effort in breathing life into the bilateral agreements between our countries. I am aware that the Senior Officials Meeting and Ministerial Meetings which preceded this Presidential BNC were successfully concluded.”

According to the statement, at the end of the Summit, President Buhari expressed his delight at its successful conclusion, calling it, “heartwarming and a source of great pride that we have been able to further cement the special bond of fraternal friendship between our two countries.”

He also remarked that the agreement on Early Warning Mechanism would “improve the people-to-people relations of our two countries. Similarly, our two countries have established high-level official communication channels for diplomatic consultations, trade and investment, and will, shortly, inaugurate the Nigeria–South Africa Youth Dialogue. I am confident that these vehicles of engagement and cooperation will serve our mutual interests.”

President Buhari commended the South African leader for initiating the Nigeria – South Africa Youth Dialogue which he (President Buhari) also endorsed.

“I hope that beyond being a vehicle for mutual learning and understanding by our youth, it would also foster the kindred spirit of humanity towards others as prescribed in the great South African traditional philosophy of Ubuntu. That would lay a solid foundation for the realization of the Africa that we want,” he said.

The president appreciated President Ramaphosa and his delegation for the visit.

