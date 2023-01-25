Buhari Visit: Katsina declares Thursday, Friday workfree days

Katsina state government has declared Thursday 26th and Friday 27th of January 2023 as public holidays ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to the state.

In a press statement issued to newsmen by the permanent secretary of the ministry of information, culture and home affairs, Alhaji Sani Bala Kabomo said the holiday was declared to enable state and local government civil servants to give the president a rousing welcome.

The statement, however, excludes banks, federal civil servants and all essential workers.

Kabomo, further said that the holiday was declared to enable civil servants to give a rousing welcome to president Buhari who will be in the state for an official visit.

Sequel to the press release, the authorities of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina via a statement issued and signed by Mohammed Yusuf Abubakar directed students writing their second-semester examination’s that, those writing exams on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th January, the exams has been shifted to Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st January 2023 respectively.

Abubakar wished the president a hitch-free and successful official engagement, a happy stay and a safe return to Abuja.

