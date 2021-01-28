Buhari urges international cooperation to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, corruption

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari urges international cooperation to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, corruption, Senator Kumo’s death, Buhari to address, Buhari agrees to appear, gender imbalance, Buhari, official roll-out of autogas programme, economic cooperation with Algeria, Tuberculosis, Buhari, Eradication, COVID-19, South-South meeting, Presidency, Buhari condoles with Mali, COVID-19 vaccine, Buhari, Pfizer , mass metering initiative, Buhari, Nigeria, Enugu accident, Buhari, students, Nigeria Bangladesh to consolidate, agricultural intervention fund, Buhari, Businesses, Nigerians, FG to guarantee 400 houses, Buhari to make broadcast, Buhari to UN, Eagle Square, Nigerians, Independence Anniversary, Buhari, , ECOWAS Mali grey areas, I take responsibility for APC's losses, Buhari congratulates Guinea Bissau, Borno Shehu emirs' death, Behave responsibly, suffering, Nigerians, Buhari, electricity, primary healthcare, Buhari, Invest in mining, transition timetable, Buhari reacts to investigations in NDDC, Buhari, Gulf Guinea, export, Nigeria, submits 2021-2023 MTEF, illegal gold smuggling, Buhari Democracy day, public works, Buhari, NNPC Board, Democracy day, Admiral olumide

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed that the need for the international community to collectively and frontally confront the COVID-19 pandemic and other common challenges affecting the globe.

Speaking at the presidential villa, on Thursday, during an event to receive Letters of Credence of the new Ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Presidential Villa, the President declared: “We have common challenges that impact so much on our countries, which include Terrorism, Insurgency, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“On top of all these, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has come with different strains that pose an additional challenge to the initial outbreak. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work even more in concert to collectively identify appropriate ways and means to globally resolve these challenges.”

President Buhari also expressed his admiration for the cooperation that Nigeria and the other three countries have enjoyed in other fora.

“All three countries represented here to enjoy excellent multilateral relations with us. In addition to the United Nations, the largest multilateral umbrella platform, we are also members of the G-77 and the South-South Cooperation which Nigeria, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have used to advance our collective interests and causes. Nigeria is proud to be associated with these platforms, for they have enabled us to work closely together with the Principal Representatives of these countries.”

The Ambassadors, who presented their Letters of Credence, are; Mr Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr Faisal Ebraheem Alajrafi Alghamdi, the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Mr Alejandro Miguel Francisco Herrero, the Republic of Argentina.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that President Buhari reiterated to the Ambassadors the readiness of Nigeria “to work with you all to achieve global peace, food security and sustainable environment.”

ALSO READ: We dismissed policewoman for embarrassing us by getting pregnant outside wedlock ― Police

While wishing the envoys a successful tenure, he enjoined them to escalate the current level of relations:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I urge you, in the course of your duties in Nigeria, to build on the successes of your predecessors and enhance the existing fraternal relations between our countries,” the President said.

Speaking on behalf of others, Ambassador Ihab Moustafa expressed appreciation to the President for receiving them and accepting their letters of credence.

He assured of their commitment “to work with Your Excellency’s government to further enhance and strengthen our countries’ friendship and partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will count on your kind support and guidance to this end.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Gastroenteritis: Sokoto health ministry embarks on active case search in communities

Latest News

Host community members fight during PIB public hearing

Latest News

Igangan: Sarkin Fulani denies conniving with kidnappers, urges FG to probe crisis

Latest News

Dialogue with bandits still an option to end banditry, crimes ― Zamfara govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More