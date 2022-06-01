Buhari urges African countries to synergise on attaining clean energy

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African countries to work in synergy to achieve a greener future through clean energy as the world is shifting focus from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, at first Nigeria- African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit(NAFNIS 2022) on Wednesday appreciated various African nationals gathered in Abuja to deliberate and create a framework within which future cooperation and collaboration can take place.

The Energy Investment Summit themed: “Towards a Greener Africa” will run till June 3, 2022, with high powered panel sessions, keynote addresses and exhibitions by stakeholders within and outside the continent.

He said: “I believe this should spur us as a continent of diverse people to co-operate and collaborate more, initiate innovative solutions to the challenges that are peculiar to us, come up with technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of Africa in a more environmentally friendly manner while encouraging the development and financing of green energy projects.”

He added that Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change. In the midst of this energy, transition lies many challenges and opportunities for a continent yearning for development.

He further charged all countries who are signatories to the declaration of cooperation to strengthen their shared goals.





“As I welcome you all, I would like to state a Declaration of Cooperation that: “Participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation would strengthen their cooperation, through joint assessment and viewpoints, with the aim to financing sustainable African Natural Resources and Energy Projects that are key to the transition, for the benefit of producers and consumers and to regularly review at technical and ministerial levels the status of our cooperation.

“Our joint meetings and activities will support us in formulating favourable policy and strategy development for the natural resource sector as the world looks towards a greener future. A policy that is less subject to extremes, both today and in the future.”

“We must strive to remain committed to our joint statements in the Declaration of Cooperation and ensure continuity. This is beyond attaining short-term, demand-supply balancing, while it calls for strengthening our cooperation through a dynamic and transparent framework for sustainable development in the medium to long term.

“These technical meetings will undoubtedly form an integral part of this critical process,” he concluded.

The Minister of mines and energy from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Gambia, Libya, Kenya, Chad, and Nigeria’s state foreign affairs, Zubairu Dada among other industry stakeholders are all in attendance to grace the summit.

