Buhari tried his best for Nigeria within his own limitations — Prof Adeniran

Prominent groups and institutions are involved in serious intellectual engagements and discourse on the way forward for Nigeria out of its prolonged constitutional quagmire. Eminent jurists and other professionals believe that the existing 1999 Constitution, initiated, produced and imposed on Nigerians is wreaking more havoc than good for the country as its provisions are largely at variance to the principles, and letter and spirit of federalism. This one of the primary focus of the national constitutional summit convened by The Patriots, a body of elder statesmen, elders and leaders of thought, in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit (NPS) in Abuja. A renowned scholar, former Director of Social Mobilization at MAMSER and Ambassador to Germany from 2004-2007, Professor Tunde Adeniran is one of the leading voices on the need for constitutional framework that truly reflects and captures the wishes and aspirations of the country, given its ethno-religious and cultural heterogeneity. In this brief encounter by KUNLE ODEREMI, the erudite scholar speaks on what the country must do towards achieving stability and progress, role of political gladiators, as well as the life and times of President Muhammadu Buhari who passed on in a London hospital on Sunday.

WHAT can you say about the life and times of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday?

May God grant him eternal rest. He did his best for Nigeria. May God grant him eternal peace. We don’t share the same ideology. He did his best from his own perspective, from his own ideological perspective. I am sure he meant well for Nigeria within the limitations imposed by his background and ideological aspect.

What exactly do you mean by ideological aspect regards the late Nigerian president?

I mean ideology; one’s vision of development of life and attitude. He did his best. He was a military man, an ex-serviceman and from that perspective, he tried his best from the way he saw Nigeria; from what he wanted Nigeria to be. So, we should thank him and thank God for that. I hope others would learn because his own perspective; his own vision could not lead Nigeria where we ought to be. Those who are following should learn from that and know that we need a radical transformation. We need a reprogramming, a reorientation, resetting of Nigeria so as to achieve what he could not achieve.

Resetting Nigeria, how should we go about resetting the country? I know the country is beset with issues of frightening dimensions.

We should restructure Nigeria. Nigeria has to be restructured. You restructure the country and put the people at the centre of everything. You make sure that the system work; you make sure that the institutions work. You should have strong institutions, strong institutions that can stand the test of time; institutions that will last. You shouldn’t make strong individuals. You make strong institutions and not strong individuals.

We ve had 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule. Why is it difficult for us to evolve such institutions so as to make the system perform maximally?

Well, I have summarised it. We need institutions that are strong enough pilot us to where we need to go and we need radical transformation. We cannot be dodging or avoiding what we really need: focus ideology. Ideology that is people-oriented, that would take care of masses of Nigeria. We need a constitution that will guarantee life. The present constitution will take us nowhere! The present Constitution will merely create little emperors here and there, which would not help us. You are aware that so many voices are being raised, both at the National Assembly and by The Patriots and individuals across the nation. That ought to be. We need a new Constitution to get where we want to get to; that constitution that will put priorities to where they should be; that Constitution that would be the peoples’ Constitution, not the one handed down by the military when they were departing. It was a Constitution of convenience.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Buhari’s body arrives Katsina for burial

We have been trying to amend the existing Constitution since the inception of the Fourth Republic?

Let me stop at that. I have said it: new Constitution; the Peoples’ Constitution. One you have the peoples’ Constitution, it will take care of all the anomalies; the discrepancies that are contained in the present one that do not take care of the need, the welfare of Nigerians; a peoples Constitution. Period!