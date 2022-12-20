Buhari transmits new finance bill to support 2023 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally transmitted a new finance bill, 2022 to the House of Representatives, which seeks to provide support for the funding of the 2023 budget.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who read the President’s communication during Tuesday’s plenary also disclosed plans to meet with Mr President.

While calling for accelerated consideration and passage of the proposed Finance bill, 2022, Mr President explained that the proposed when passed into law will “provide the financial support for the implementation of the 2023 federal budget.”

The Speaker also hinted at the House at the scheduled meeting with President Buhari, hence explaining that the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase will continue the proceedings.

Subsequently, the Speaker gave an update on the resolution passed by the House requesting for a meeting with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele today, Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

He however observed that the letter from the CBN was addressed to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria since he was the one that wrote the invitation letter.

“It is important that I communicate back to the House that a couple of days ago the House resolved by resolution and in compliance with the Central Bank’s Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, invited the Central Bank Governor to brief us last Thursday on policy and what is going on to brief the House on the both the newly redesigned naira and more importantly the new cash policy.

“And Central Bank Governor suppose to come in last Thursday but he wrote to the House stating that he was unavoidably absent as he was in the United States on an official visit with Mr President and he writes that the House does give him another date since he was officially out with Mr President.

“Another date, which is today Tuesday, 10 am and just yesterday I received a letter from the Central Bank.

“Regrettably, the Governor is unavailable to brief the House of Representatives at this time, because he rescheduled official engagements he is currently addressing abroad. Accordingly, he has requested that we respectively convey his inability to honour this invitation on the rescheduled date. The Governor regrets this and will contact the House of Representatives as soon as he returns to the country from his official assignment,” the letter signed by CBN’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Service.

Worried by the development, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gadgi who frowned at the disregard for the House resolution demanded for

He said: “I am not going to comment about the policy. It is about your power and our power, and the need to respect the Nigerian people.

“The crafters of the Nigerian constitution did not make errors in creating the House of Representatives to call for public office holders to account for their activities.

“I think at this point, it is important we let such officeholders know that it is not Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila that is summoning the CBN Governor or Honourable Yusuf Gagdi or the Deputy Speaker or any member, it is the collective will of the Nigerian people that is inviting the CBN Governor to come and explain some policies Nigerian people need explanation.





“For me, I am not against any policy but I am against disrespect to you and the Nigerian people—to the House. The Speaker is a symbol of the Nigerian people.

“We have names to protect, I wish to say that the house must be mindful of the perception we are giving out. we will not tolerate further excuses.”

In his response, the Speaker who averred that the invitation was not from the Speaker but from the House, however, argued that “in fairness, as of the time the invitation went, he was already out of the country.

“I don’t want to see it as disrespect at all. I get your point, once, twice, there cannot be a third time. I don’t think you can be out of the country for so long. My suggestion would be that we invite, let us agree.

“What is important is that this House gets a proper full briefing, and I think it behoves on the CBN Governor in accordance with the law to brief this House,” he noted.

Yet unsatisfied with the Speaker’s position, Hon Abdulganiyu Olododo stressed the need for the House to ascertain “what that official assignment is that will keep the CBN Governor away for almost two weeks.

“I will like to know the official assignment at this critical point that will keep him away for two weeks—because this House will more than likely close on Thursday, I think we should resolve to invite the president on Thursday.

“If he is going to be unavoidably absent, he should send his deputy governor or anyone that is equipped to brief this house, so that we will not carry this to next year. The CBN governor for Thursday or his deputy who is well equipped.”

In his intervention, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu disclosed that the non-appearance of the CBN does not erode the House and Senate resolutions mandating the apex bank to suspend the new cash withdrawal policy.

“I think we are missing something here. The House in the interim has taken a position, the issue of his coming is to fulfil all righteousness.

“We have already asked him to suspend that police, and the Senate equally concurred with the resolution we passed. What is important is to see if he will concur with the resolution of the House or not. I think we should work towards that.

“You said the CBN governor is abroad, and we are giving another day. How are we sure he will be available this very Thursday?”

To this end, the Speaker mandated the Clerk of the House to write the CBN to appear on Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari transmits new Finance Bill to support 2023 budget