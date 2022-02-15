Buhari transmits N2.55trn supplementary budget to National Assembly

By Tribune Online
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday made good his promise as he forwarded a Supplementary Budget of N2.55 trillion to the National Assembly for consideration.

A request for a fresh review of the 2022 Appropriation Act was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The letter was read at the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari is asking the parliament for approval of the N2.55trn supplementary budget to provide for subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022.

The President is also asking the lawmakers to review the Finance Act 2021 as well as bring back some of the projects deliberately removed from the 2022 Budget by the National Assembly.

Details later …

