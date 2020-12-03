Buhari transmits 2021 FCT statutory budget to National Assembly 

President Muhamadu Buhari on Thursday transmitted the 2021 statutory budget (Appropriation Bill) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the National Assembly.

President Buhari in a letter addressed to the House which was read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila called for the speedy consideration to the Appropriation bill.

He explained that the proposed budget was in “pursuant to Sections 120 -122 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I forward herewith the 2021 Statutory Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja for the kind consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.

“The revenue estimates and expenditure are consistent with the Federal Government’s 2021 Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience which prioritises healthcare service provision, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education, agriculture investment and poverty alleviation.”

Also at plenary, the House Committees on Federal Capital Territory and FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters chaired by Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba laid the report on the N199.241 billion budget for 2020 fiscal year before the House for further legislative action.

Breakdown of the proposed budget showed that the sum of N63,620,646,865 is for Personnel Costs; N55,393,961,085 is for Overhead Costs; while the balance of N80,225,923,400 is for Capital Projects for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the financial year commencing 1 January and ending when the 2021 FCT Statutory Appropriation Act comes into effect.

Also at plenary, the Speaker announced the setting up of three additional standing Committee, namely: Committees on Host Communities, Disabilities and Science Research Institutes, bringing the total number of Standing Committees to 108.

According to Hon. Gbajabiamila, the House Committee on Host Communities has Hon. Dum Dekor (PDP-Rivers) as Chairman with Ikenna Elezianya (PDP, Imo) as Deputy Chairman, the Committee on Disabilities is chaired by Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo) and Longcap Komsol (APC- Plateau) Deputy Chairman while the Committee on Science Research Institutes has Olaide Akinremi Jagaban (APC-Oyo) as Chairman and Jafaar Mohammed (APC-Niger) as Deputy Chairman.