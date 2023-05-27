President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday.

It is set for 7am and will be his last ever after eight years in office.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, advised Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

