Buhari to declare open Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit, October

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, expressed his willingness to participate in the 3-day Nigerian International Humanitarian Summit scheduled for October 16, 2022, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, disclosed this at the inauguration of the Planning Committee on the forthcoming Nigerian International Humanitarian Summit scheduled for 16th-19th October 2022.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Ali Grema, explained that the Summit would accord Nigeria the opportunity to showcase some of the achievements made by the present administration.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo said: “As you are aware, Mr President has approved the hosting of the Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit scheduled to hold from the 16th to 19th October 2022 at the State House Banquet Hall and the NAF Conference Centre Abuja.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has also graciously confirmed his participation at this important event.”

According to him, the 3-day Summit is expected to showcase the tremendous achievements of President Buhari’s administration in the humanitarian sector and would also have in attendance members of the Federal Executive Council, top Government functionaries, distinguished Nigerians and other Humanitarian Actors both local and international that are operating in Nigeria.

“Today is exactly one month from the Day 1 of this very important summit therefore we don’t have time. Am happy that so far, our partners Brevity Anderson had already achieved some milestones in the preparation to the successful hosting of this summit. Letters of invitation had been sent, the venue secured, and a lot of publicity had been carried out and is still ongoing both in National and International media.

“We must therefore ensure that all other pending issues are also adequately prepared for and concluded one week before the commencement date of this summit. i.e 16 October 2022.

“In order to ensure a successful summit, the PRS Department would be coordinating the hosting of this summit. I have also approved the setting up of the following subcommittees to support the execution of this programme are; Secretariat, Venue, Logistics, Protocol and Security, Media and Publicity, Health and Feeding and Refreshment.

“Every Department and Agency must participate in the planning and execution of this summit. And every member of the subcommittee must avail himself/ herself of this important assignment. From today we have commenced a 24-hours operation until the successful end of this summit. All heads of Department and Agencies must release the officers working in this planning committee until the report of the summit is at the Honourable Minister’s table,” he urged.





In the bid to achieve the set objectives, he appointed Director of Personnel, Research and Statistics, Mr Peter Nwakpa to preside over the planning committee’s meetings twice in a week, adding that a checklist would be developed to track every line activity on the agenda and the Permanent Secretary shall be updated at the end of every meeting. I, therefore, call on members of the committee to give the Director all the necessary support. | assure you of my full support.

In his acceptance speech, Director Planning, Research & Statistics, Mr Peter Nwakpa who described his appointment as a great opportunity, assured that the Committee will work assiduously towards ensuring the success of the 3-day summit.