Buhari to confer national honour of MON on Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of national honour in the rank of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger), on popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Omogbolahan Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 the ultimate.

This was conveyed in a letter signed by the honourable Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume and directed towards the Fuji music maestro

The letter reads in part:

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger).”

The 2022 National honours award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am.

The award recipient, King Wasiu Ayinde was born on March 3, 1957 and he firstly discovered his talent in music at the tender age of 8.

He started as an instrument packer for the late Ayinde Barrister, the Supreme Fuji commander music band, before finally becoming a member of the band in 1957.

His first music album, ‘Iba’ was released in 1980 and he followed it up with another album titled ‘Talazo’ in 1984.

Wasiu Ayinde has been conferred with numerous chieftaincy awards and honours and was earlier this year installed as the first Mayegun of Oyo kingdom, by the late Alaafin of Oyo, his Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.