Buhari to confer MFR on Burna Boy, MON on 2baba, Teni

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of National honours in different categories on Nigerian Music artists Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), Innocent Ujah Idibia (2Baba), and Teniola Apata (Teni).

The Afrobeats Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy will be conferred with national honour in the rank of Member of the order of the federal republic (MFR), while legendary artist 2baba and headies awards winner, Teni will both be recognised in the rank of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The development was contained in the 2022 list of national honours award recipients signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Ibiene P. Roberts.

The 2022 National honours award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am.

The musical trio have done exceptionally well in their respective careers ranging from winning multiple awards, to engaging in philanthropic acts, among others.

Burna Boy is the first Nigerian artist to receive back-to-back Grammy Awards nomination for his albums African Giant and Twice as Tall at the 62nd and 63rd editions of the highly coveted music award. He put the nation on the world map in 2021, when his album, Twice as Tall won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

2Baba on the other hand is the first winner of the MTV EMA Best African Act category in 2005, and he is highly regarded as one of the most awarded Nigerian musicians in history. The Benue-born hip-hop legend is also well-known for being a philanthropist and humanitarian.

The female artist on the list, Teni was recently on the news after she visited her Alma Mata, Apata Memorial High School in Lagos and gave her former mathematics teacher, Mr Kelvin Ofudje a brand new car in commemoration of this year’s World Teacher’s day.

The music trio will join their Fuji Musician counterpart, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, who will also be a recipient of national honour in the rank of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) at this year’s national honour award ceremony.