Buhari to conduct official roll out of autogas programme December 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will on December 1, 2020, conduct the official roll-out of the autogas initiative under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

This was conveyed in a statement issued by Garba Deen Muhammad, Media Aide to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva on Sunday.

It said the event is expected to witness the formal dispensing of autogas (CNG & LPG) products at two NNPC Retail stations in Abuja.

According to the statement, the rollout is a culmination of the resolve of the current administration to deepen domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms.

“It is also in line with the government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy for Nigerians in their personal and industrial endeavours,” the statement read in part.

Also, the Minister will at the event, handover CNG-powered mass transport buses to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of the agreement reached with Labour during negotiations and in recognition of the role organised Labour plays in the quest to bring relief to ordinary Nigerians.

It further disclosed that the Federal Government Autogas program will deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021 and herald the clean energy transition for Nigeria and the delivery of cheap transportation fuel.

