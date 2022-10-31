Buhari, Tinubu, others pay tribute to late Emir of Borgu

President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have paid glowing tributes to the late Emir of Borgu, Senator Haliru Dantoro (Kitoro III).

Buhari and Tinubu spoke separately at the weekend in Abuja, during the 7th memorial public lecture held in honour of the late Emir.

In his speech, Buhari described Senator Dantoro as a seasoned diplomat and consummate politician, who distinguished himself in public service, and left exemplary qualities in all the offices and leadership positions he held while alive.

“The late Emir of Borgu, and I were very good friends. He is a worthy and distinguished ambassador. As an Emir, he stood out in terms of purposeful leadership to the Borgu emirate. He lived an exemplary life and had friends across the Niger, and had a very nationalistic approach to life,” the President said.

President Buhari was represented at the occasion by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

On his part, Bola Tinubu described the late Emir as a beacon that radiated light, and wisdom and worked assiduously towards the growth and development of Borgu emirate and the country in general.

Tinubu said the late Emir showed immense leadership acumen both as a public servant, politician and a traditional ruler.

Represented by Senator Abbo Ibrahim, the APC presidential flag bearer said the legacies left behind by the late Emir have continued to inspire all of us.

The event was organised by the Borgu Progressives Forum in conjunction with the Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, with the theme: Lifetime of His Royal Highness, Late Senator (Dr) Haliru Dantoro (Kitoro III), Lessons for Contemporary Nigeria.

Other speakers at the occasion were General Abdulrahman Dambazzau, former Interior Minister, Senator George Akume, Adebayo Shittu former Communication Minister, etc

Other dignitaries who attended the event were the former IGP, Solomon Arase, Etsu Nupe, Emir of Borgu while Governors of Niger and Plateau states sent in representatives.

