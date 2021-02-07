Buhari, Tinubu, Fashola, Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala, others to speak at Ehingbeti

President Muhammadu Buhari; National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others are scheduled to speak at the Lagos Economic Summit tagged: “Ehingbeti” slated to hold from next Tuesday to Thursday.

Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, is living up to its repute as Africa’s most practical and result-oriented private sector-led forum for socio-economic and infrastructural development, with about 150 speakers drawn from across the globe set to discuss at the virtual summit.

Other speakers expected to deliver goodwill messages include; President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; UNDP Resident Representative, Mohammed Yahaya and British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

The rest are; Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Ben Akabueze; Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Borrut Bel; Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi; Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Prof. Yinka David-West; DG NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni; Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf; Founder, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu; Founder, Terra Culture, Bolanle Austen-Peters; Director, Creative Arts (West Africa), British Africa, Miss Ojoma Ochai and others.

The Summit opening address will be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, will lead the session on strengthening Governance, Institution and Legislation.

Themed: “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade,” Ehingbeti 2021 is scheduled to discuss and deliberate on pragmatic optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of Lagos State in the coming decade.

The 3-day summit, which is structured into segments, according to organisers, will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination,” “Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic Independence,” “Lagos, the Industrial Hub,” “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism,” “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and “Citizens Participation in Governance.”

Themes to be discussed at the conference include: “The Role of Transparency, Institutional Effectiveness and Accountability in Governance,” “4th Industrial Revolution: The imperatives and prospects for Digital Economy,” “Digital Transformation for Smart Cities,” “Unleashing Disruptive Innovation for Development,” “Shaping the Future of Governance with Technology” and “Roadmap to Shared Prosperity- Ensuring Inclusive Human Development.”

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, who is Co-Chair of Ehingbeti, said the realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti was held had significantly changed, pointing out that there was need now for the state government to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remained on the path of continuous growth.

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2021 offers us a platform to address all these,” Egube said.

Ehingbeti is an ingenuous socio-economic apparatus that has contributed significantly to the evolution of Lagos State into a major economy in sub-Saharan Africa and an admirable megacity, with expanding potentials.

As a public-private sector roundtable that started as a collaborative effort between Lagos State government and Business Club Ikeja, Ehingbeti has been hosted by successive governments in Lagos State since the beginning of the 4th Republic.

