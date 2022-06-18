Buhari tasks FUPRE new students on research for national development

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State, to train a new breed of engineers, scientists, researchers and others for national development.

He made the call on Saturday at the third maiden convocation of the university.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, enjoined the institution to place serious emphasis on training, and research in the oil and gas sector to justify its establishment.

This is just as the Chancellor of the institution, HRM, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Torungbuwa 11, Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, made a request for four mechanical and electrical engineers who graduated in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 for employment as well as donating N70 million to the institution.

Sylva, who said the government was not unaware of the ongoing development in the institution, called for a robust synergy between the oil industry and academia where experts and researchers converge to develop the local content base for the sector.

The convocation was for the award of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees prizes and conferment of honorary degrees to 2018/19, 2019/2020 combined sessions.

A total of 1,409 graduated, made up of 1,201 first degrees, 101 post-graduate diplomas, and 207 master’s degrees.

There were 24 first-class, 438-second class upper division, 619-second class lower division, and 619 and 120 third-class degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh said the institution has established linkages and affiliations with different organisations to strengthen and promote academic and research purposes.





According to him, such achievements, within the last two years, are in the areas of capacity building in the development of modular refinery, research in water challenges, welding technology, design and manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment and devices and atmospheric science, marine services, among others

He appealed for adequate funding for the accelerated growth and development in line with the dream of the institution’s founding fathers.

Responding, Chancellor, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said the university was expected to play a leading role in the specialised training of high-level manpower to continuously drive research and development in the area of hydrocarbon and its associated industry in Nigeria and beyond.

He stated that the university required special funding to ensure the effective discharge of its mandate, just as he appealed to the Federal Government to show greater commitment to the sustainable growth and development of the university through increased funding.

The Akarigbo of Remoland further appealed to the host communities for further support in sustaining the relative peace and stability in the area.

He tasked the council to continue to provide laudable policies and good corporate governance principles for excellent administrative processes, procedures, and content to drive the system.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the royal father thanked the management of the school but advised the students and graduands to be serious.

Highlights of the occasion were the conferment of honorary degrees on Mr Alfred Irabor Okoigun, Group Managing Director, ARCO Group Ltd, Owen Omogiafo and Monday John Onyeme.

